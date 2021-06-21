Epstein & White Financial LLC Has $897,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Epstein & White Financial LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $70.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $70.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

