Epstein & White Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Epstein & White Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBND. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 3,333,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,720,000 after acquiring an additional 726,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after acquiring an additional 221,771 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 264,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 91,889 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 67.9% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 70,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 141.1% in the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 93,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 54,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $53.35 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91.

