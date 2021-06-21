Epstein & White Financial LLC Purchases 11,095 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2500 ETF accounts for 3.4% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $11,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $13,334,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,546,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 165,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after buying an additional 62,108 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,947,000. Finally, Surevest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,818,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $64.04 on Monday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.02.

