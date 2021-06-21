Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 46,351 Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,662,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,821 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 83,891,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $660,226,000 after purchasing an additional 865,397 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 651,951 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth $3,458,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 116.3% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 814,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 438,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

VIV opened at $9.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.39. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VIV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

