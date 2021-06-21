Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 3,178 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $167.33 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion and a PE ratio of -22.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.56.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,965,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 47,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total transaction of $7,447,680.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,997,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,462,511. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.72.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

