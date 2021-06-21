Ergoteles LLC Invests $434,000 in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TriState Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,199,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,237,000 after purchasing an additional 376,919 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 70,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

Shares of TSC opened at $20.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.02.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSC. Wedbush lowered TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.