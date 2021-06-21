Ergoteles LLC Invests $445,000 in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Livent by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Livent by 220.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.58 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Livent’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Argus raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

