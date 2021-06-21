Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 109,257 Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Seelos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 111,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEEL opened at $3.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

