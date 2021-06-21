Ergoteles LLC Takes $475,000 Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,121 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $70.63 on Monday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.94.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,909.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

