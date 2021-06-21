Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of NIO by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NIO by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 100.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in NIO by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

NIO opened at $46.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 2.55. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NIO. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

