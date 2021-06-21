Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stake Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 84.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Escalade were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Escalade by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Escalade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Escalade during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Escalade during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Escalade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ESCA opened at $22.65 on Monday. Escalade, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $314.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. Escalade had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $59.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Escalade’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis boosted their target price on Escalade from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

