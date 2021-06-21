ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Acquired by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,988 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 98,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.13. 16,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,909. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $34.58.

