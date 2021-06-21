Ethic Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,441 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,441 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

FRC stock opened at $178.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $197.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

