Ethic Inc. Grows Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the first quarter worth $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 35.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $40.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.20%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

