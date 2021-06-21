Ethic Inc. Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 127.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter worth $1,218,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 243,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 22,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sirius XM by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,110,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,182,000 after buying an additional 687,199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sirius XM by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 15,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Sirius XM by 361.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 85,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 66,945 shares during the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.