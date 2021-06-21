Ethic Inc. Invests $213,000 in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total transaction of $3,360,091.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,079 shares of company stock worth $8,264,362 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECH. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.36.

Shares of TECH opened at $431.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $420.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $453.82.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

