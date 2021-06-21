Ethic Inc. Makes New $225,000 Investment in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avient by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Avient by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Avient by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avient by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,314,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,734,000 after purchasing an additional 539,249 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avient alerts:

NYSE:AVNT opened at $47.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $54.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.