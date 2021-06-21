Ethic Inc. Sells 1,349 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ethic Inc. cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,260,542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $132,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 240,093 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,207,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $6,275,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $220,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,594 shares of company stock worth $7,473,364 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $114.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

