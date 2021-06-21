Evercore ISI Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $625.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $550.00 to $625.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE opened at $565.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe has a 1 year low of $416.03 and a 1 year high of $570.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

