Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 110 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 761,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 3.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 1.25% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $174,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.98. 387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,480. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $245.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.06.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

