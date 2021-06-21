Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,120 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $37,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Comcast by 1,218.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 80,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,251 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 178,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,578,145. The firm has a market cap of $262.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.