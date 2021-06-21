Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.46. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,778. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.50. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $84.14.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

