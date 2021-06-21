Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,572 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,734 shares of company stock valued at $4,781,204. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Medtronic stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.33. 37,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,680,210. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $168.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

