Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 2,999 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,670,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.35. 167,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,104,304. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.