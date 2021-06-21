Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4,115.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allegion by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 598,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,660,000 after buying an additional 55,696 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 123,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,415,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,178,000 after buying an additional 237,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $134.65 on Monday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

