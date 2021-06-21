Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Stake in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,767,493 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 764,754 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 1,504.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 7,529,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 622,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 54.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THM stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.81 million, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.64.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut International Tower Hill Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

