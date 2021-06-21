Evoke Wealth LLC Has $52,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 84.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,293.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $807.21.

ISRG opened at $878.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $840.16. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $543.03 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.