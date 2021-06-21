Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,887,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $462,515,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,337,399 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $108,042,000 after buying an additional 180,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $68.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

