Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 770 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $4,411,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $1,421,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 649,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $86,792,000 after acquiring an additional 192,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,111 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $20,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,355 shares of company stock valued at $59,131,240 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $131.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.96. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

