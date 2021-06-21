Evoke Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSP. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $185.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.66. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $252.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

