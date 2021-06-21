Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Trading Down 0.3%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $150.51 and last traded at $157.50. 248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

