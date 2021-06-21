EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from $6.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a tender rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EXFO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a tender rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of EXFO to $7.25 and gave the company a tender rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.04.

NASDAQ EXFO opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.68 million, a P/E ratio of 600.60 and a beta of 1.33. EXFO has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million. EXFO had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of EXFO by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EXFO by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 90,180 shares in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

