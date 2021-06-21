Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,591 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 14,859 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Boston Partners grew its stake in Expedia Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,144,345 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $151,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Expedia Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,060 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,165 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $162.93 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.07.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,931 shares of company stock worth $20,699,263 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

