Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s previous close.
EXR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.
Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $88.88 and a 52 week high of $162.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,653,000 after buying an additional 720,549 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 63.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,058,000 after buying an additional 638,001 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,761,000 after buying an additional 478,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
See Also: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.