Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s previous close.

EXR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $88.88 and a 52 week high of $162.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,653,000 after buying an additional 720,549 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 63.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,058,000 after buying an additional 638,001 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,761,000 after buying an additional 478,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

