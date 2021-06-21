Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 94,218 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,156,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 94,218 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.9% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $385,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $130.46 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $145.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

