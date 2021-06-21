Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%.

FMNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,584 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 39.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.28. 759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $489.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.98. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

