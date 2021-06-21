Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will post $216.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $202.89 million to $227.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $176.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $878.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $842.28 million to $918.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $951.95 million, with estimates ranging from $912.62 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRT. TheStreet lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $613,939,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after buying an additional 918,372 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $63,190,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $45,134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,417,000 after purchasing an additional 355,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.86. 5,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,239. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

