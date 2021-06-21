Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 81,230 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $33,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after buying an additional 380,727 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,463,000 after buying an additional 156,804 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,197 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,018,000 after purchasing an additional 195,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,685,000 after acquiring an additional 64,005 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $97,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,442.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,938,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,675 shares of company stock worth $6,831,366. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $77.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.34, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $81.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.30.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

