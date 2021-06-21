Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,297,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 18.55% of ContraFect worth $35,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,050,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 229,629 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 213,873 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 203,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 57,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFRX shares. WBB Securities started coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02. ContraFect Co. has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that ContraFect Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ContraFect Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

