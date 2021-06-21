Federated Hermes Inc. Has $31.63 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Hess worth $31,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Creek Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Hess by 5.9% in the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Hess by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 118,586 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Hess by 62.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 117,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $84.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.54. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $90.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 831,660 shares of company stock valued at $66,399,755. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.89.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

