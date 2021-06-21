Federated Hermes Inc. Has $38.23 Million Stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,542 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.61% of Terminix Global worth $38,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $915,341,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $897,154,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,809,000 after purchasing an additional 797,113 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 29.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,657,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,352,000 after purchasing an additional 833,557 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 17.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,486,000 after buying an additional 516,985 shares during the period.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

TMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terminix Global in a research report on Sunday, February 28th.

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $49.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.