Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,452 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $39,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 316,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 111,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,311,000 after acquiring an additional 217,534 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Stephens raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $310,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $38.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

