Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 40.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,172,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798,785 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $36,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $36.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.81.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

