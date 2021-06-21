Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 112,008 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 914,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,008 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $30,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 52.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the topic of several research reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

GMAB stock opened at $42.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $44.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.71.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. On average, analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

