Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives $237.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RACE opened at $200.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $166.33 and a 52 week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.