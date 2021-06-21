Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of FNF stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.65. 1,993,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,225. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,775 shares of company stock valued at $26,299,568 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after buying an additional 2,335,739 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,197,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,978,000 after buying an additional 405,605 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,172,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,190,000 after buying an additional 658,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,530,000 after buying an additional 206,291 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,303,000 after purchasing an additional 351,536 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

