FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $36.40 on Monday. FIGS has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

