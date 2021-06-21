FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FIGS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. FIG Partners initiated coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of FIGS opened at $36.40 on Monday. FIGS has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

