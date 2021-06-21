Financial Analysis: Stellantis (STLA) and The Competition

Stellantis (NASDAQ: STLA) is one of 51 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Stellantis to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stellantis and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Stellantis Competitors 920 2287 2603 147 2.33

Stellantis presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.01%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 0.15%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Stellantis has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis’ competitors have a beta of 1.47, indicating that their average share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion $33.13 million 14.28 Stellantis Competitors $52.36 billion $1.87 billion 36.06

Stellantis has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.2% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Stellantis Competitors -421.66% 2.40% -0.08%

Summary

Stellantis beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

