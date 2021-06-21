Financial Comparison: Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) vs. Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB)

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) and Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Predictive Oncology and Nutriband, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A

Predictive Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 197.03%. Given Predictive Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Predictive Oncology is more favorable than Nutriband.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Nutriband’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology $1.25 million 40.25 -$25.88 million N/A N/A Nutriband $940,000.00 87.90 -$2.93 million N/A N/A

Nutriband has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Predictive Oncology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Predictive Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Predictive Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of Nutriband shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Nutriband’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology -2,039.09% -79.64% -46.95% Nutriband -310.68% -68.47% -48.08%

Summary

Predictive Oncology beats Nutriband on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers STREAMWAY System, a wall-mounted fully automated system that disposes suction fluid providing uninterrupted performance for physicians while virtually eliminating healthcare workers' exposure to infectious fluids collected during surgical and other patient procedures, as well as proprietary cleaning fluid and filters to users of its systems. The company also provides contract research organization (CRO) and AI-driven predictive models of tumor drug response to improve clinical outcomes to assist pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries; and soluble and stable formulations for proteins, including vaccines, antibodies, and other protein therapeutics, as well as develops tumor models for precision cancer therapy and drug development. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence (AI) applied to diseases databases. The company sells its medical device products directly to hospitals and other medical facilities through employed sales representatives, independent contractors, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. The company has a license agreement with Rambam Med-Tech Ltd. for the development of the RAMBAM Closed System Transfer Devices. Nutriband Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.